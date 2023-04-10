I Disagree ...

If we live in a simulated (including "deity"-created) reality, then we are by definition "artificial" from our creator's or creators' frame(s) of reference, and at least some of us may be "intelligent" (it's possible, maybe even likely, that many of us are procedurally generated / procedurally operating NPCs with no "free will," independently exercised evaluative capacity, or other "intelligence" aspects).
And we do not, and probably cannot, know whether we live in a simulated/created reality.
