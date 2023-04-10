Monday, April 10, 2023

I Disagree ...

... with Jamie Lee Curtis. Not necessarily over the idea that "We are human beings. We are not AI ..." (and yes, I realize I'm taking the quote way out of its intended context) but over whether we could necessarily know that, and whether the two are even mutually exclusive.

If we live in a simulated (including "deity"-created) reality, then we are by definition "artificial" from our creator's or creators' frame(s) of reference, and at least some of us may be "intelligent" (it's possible, maybe even likely, that many of us are procedurally generated / procedurally operating NPCs with no "free will," independently exercised evaluative capacity, or other "intelligence" aspects).

And we do not, and probably cannot, know whether we live in a simulated/created reality.
