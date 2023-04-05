Next on the Password Manager Audition List is ...

I've been fairly happy with NordPass, which I've been using for at least a couple of months. But it does have its defects.
The main defect, which didn't really bug me until last weekend, is that it requires an app install on the machine.
Which, on my Linux desktop, was really only a matter of allocating disk space (I'm a computer minimalist and hate having anything on my hard drive that's not well and truly necessary).
But when I travel, I use a Chromebook. And there is no Chromebook app. Which meant the only way to use NordPass was to open their site in my browser and access my "vault" via the web instead of just clicking on the little NordPass icon in a username/password form and getting the information auto-filled.
Bitwarden has desktop apps ... but I just tried their Chrome extension without having ever opened or logged in using the desktop app that I installed even as I was signing up for an account, and everything worked fine. So that should be the case with the Chromebook as well.
Also, if I want more than the basics, Bitwarden's premium version is only ten bucks a year. I'm going to give it a few days, and if I don't run into any problems, I'll probably go that way.
No comments:
Post a Comment