Trump Indictment: The "Problem" That Isn't One

Alvin Bragg alleges that Donald Trump defrauded voters into electing him president on November 8, 2016.
Alvin Bragg also alleges that the first crime Donald Trump committed occurred on February 14, 2017.
Are you seeing the problem here?
The implication being that an action taken after the election couldn't have affected the outcome of the election.
That implication is bullshit.
The first crime alleged in the indictment was the attempt to cover up an "underlying crime" (hiding a presidential campaign contribution by falsely labeling it in company records) that occurred earlier.
That "underlying crime" is not something Bragg can prosecute, because it's a federal offense. He's prosecuting under New York's laws on recording/reporting business transactions. And the transactions he's prosecuting occurred after the election.
Just to be clear:
- I don't think it should be against the law for scumbags to pay hush money to cover up their scumbag behavior.
- I don't think the law should require politicians to report their contributions at all (the voters might want to avoid politicians who don't disclose where their money comes from, but that's a different story).
