My Only Major Complaint with ChromeOS Flex, Solved (But Not By Me)

A couple of weeks ago, I downloaded the latest build of ChromeOS to a thumb drive and found that it finally supported my CPU. Everything seemed to work fine ... except that it didn't detect my Ethernet connection and insisted on using wifi. Not a huge big major deal, but if I can use a wired connection, I prefer to use a wired connection. I wasn't yet ready to pull the trigger on going back to ChromeOS full-time.
Forward to this week, when I did something -- I'm still not sure what -- that slightly pranged my Lubuntu install, and decided to do a "clean" install of Lubuntu (getting rid of the regular Ubuntu install that was taking up half my hard drive but that I never used, in the process). The "clean" install had all of the minor problems that the previous one had (not properly detecting my audio output devices being a big one), and I had forgotten what my fixes for those problems were. So hey, why not install ChromeOS Flex, too, just to use as a stopgap while I figured those problems out?
At which point I managed to install ChromeOS Flex to the SD card where I kept a bunch of work files, rather than to my hard drive.
And then I had to make a difficult choice:
ChromeOS Flex doesn't offer to let you partition your hard drive. It's either use the whole drive, or don't install ChromeOS Flex. So I'd have to give up Lubuntu, or at least see if it would install again after ChromeOS Flex in a way that allowed me to resize the single partition into two and do dual boot.
I decided to go for it. And it was great, except for the same single problem: No Ethernet, just wifi.
Until I booted up the machine this morning, that is. The latest update supports Ethernet.
Yay.
I may still look into adding Lubuntu. Or not.
