No, That's Not What SCOTUS is "Weighing"

That's not at all in question, and never has been.
The Postal Service does not have powers of conscription, and this case is proof. The plaintiff quit his job rather than work on Sundays. Which he was entirely free to do.
The Postal Service gave him a choice between doing the job, or not doing the job. He chose to not do the job.
There are no "religious freedom" implications involved in this case. "Religious freedom" is about you believing what you want to believe and doing what you want to do, not about everyone else being legally required to rearrange their lives and schedules every time you stomp your foot and assert demands supposedly made by your invisible sky friend.
