Accuracy in Media (Designations), Twitter Edition

Twitter added a warning to NPR’s Twitter account on Tuesday, declaring it as “state-affiliated media,” a label that’s typically been reserved for foreign media outlets that represent the official views of the government, like Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua.
I've been doing this for years at Rational Review News Digest.
Of course, supporters of NPR (and PBS) whine that they're not "state media" because they supposedly have "editorial independence." But all government funding comes with strings attached. If you take the money, you accept the strings, and are de facto state media. If they don't want that designation, they should become genuinely "public" and operate entirely on reader/listener/viewer donations.
