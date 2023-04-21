Note to Various Internet Sellers

If you ever sent me a link to a site that told me what it was selling, how much it cost, and why I should buy it without first requiring me to watch a 45-minute video that consists of 43 minutes of low-information hype with two minutes of useful information at the end, and that I can't skip to the important part of, you might actually end up selling me something instead of having me bop off elsewhere to look into what little is revealed at the beginning and maybe buy it ... from someone else.
Have a nice weekend.
No comments:
Post a Comment