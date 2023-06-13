Why Indict Trump in Florida? My Hypothesis ...

One obvious reason is that there's no way he's going to drag the thing out with a change of venue effort.
But I think there's more to it than that.
It virtually guarantees a hung jury.
Which means that Smith gets to publicly prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt, to the satisfaction of anyone who lives in the real world -- but won't have to deal with the numerous issues involving how to imprison a former, and possibly future, president.
House arrest? Build him his own wing a la his close friend Jeffrey Epstein, to house him and his Secret Service detail? Maybe with "work release" for campaign events or to spend his days in the Oval Office? And then have every federal inmate declaring for the presidency and demanding similar digs/conditions? It's a whole pallet of cases of canned worms, and a conviction would open Every. Fucking. Can. Without really hurting his prospects any more than just having everyone know he's guilty, as they surely will, would.
