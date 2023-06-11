Sort of a Bad Weekend ...

I spent a good part of Saturday afternoon and evening, and part of this morning, over at my mechanic's house/shop, helping him with various things including work on Tamara's "new" 2006 Honda CR-V. It needed a new water pump, thermostat, housing, etc., and a right CV axle. I'm not a mechanic, but I can carry stuff around, find relevant wrenches, etc. so that Bobby can focus on doing the stuff he's good at and I'm not.
In between all that, I came home last night well after my normal bedtime, got all the grease off, etc., turned out the light ... and about an hour later, Tamara woke me up to tell me that my dog, Cookie Monster, had died. She was lying on the floor near Tamara, who was watching TV, and at some point was just gone. No struggle, etc. Just went to sleep and didn't wake up. Tamara looked down, thought her posture looked a little strange, and then saw that she wasn't breathing.
I buried her this morning. I think she was about 13 years old, but that's based on the claim from the people who gave her to me that she was four when I got her.
Anyway, hopefully next weekend will be better and less eventful.
