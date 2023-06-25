You DON'T "Have to Accept Being in Deepfake Porn," Ms. Jankowicz

And if someone wants to write a novel or screenplay that includes a character which is recognizably, even nearly exactly, you in fictionalized form, they're going to do that, too.
There's no such thing as "nonconsensual pornography" unless you're actually abducted and raped on camera -- in which case the porn is evidence in a criminal case for the abduction and rape.
No one needs your consent to fantasize about you and to make "creative works" depicting those fantasies. You do not own the way you look, sound, etc. Those are just facts of physical reality. They're inherently in the public domain.
Which, I suppose I should clearly state, doesn't make deepfake porn any less creepy or emotionally hurtful. But creepiness and emotional hurt don't violate your rights.
