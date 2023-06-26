I Just Spent Dash for the First Time ...

I took a flier on trading BTC for some of that particular cryptocurrency last week, when it happened to be down just a little bit and BTC happened to be up just a little bit, while listening to it being heavily promoted on Free Talk Live.
One of the attractions for me was the DashDirect mobile app, which lets you buy gift cards in, allegedly, 155,000 variants, with discounts of up to 12%.
Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't seem to be among the 155,000, and Amazon best met my needs by not requiring me to purchase from multiple vendors (I was buying tools -- socket set, wrench set, and reel mower blade sharpener -- and food -- Soylent meal replacement shakes, the need for which is explained in my previous post -- and the price was righter at Amazon on the tools than at the other vendors I checked out anyway).
So I went to my old stand-by, BitRefill.com (that is an affiliate link -- once you've spent $50, both you and I get $5 worth of BTC), planning to spend BTC, and whaddayaknow, they accept Dash.
I didn't set a stopwatch or anything, but it was less than a minute from my send to BitRefill's receipt of the crypto and fulfillment of my order. Much faster than BTC at even the best of times, and with a fee of less than once cent USD.
I haven't looked into the technical details of Dash yet, and don't know if the quick transaction times and low fees are capable of scaling up to high demand, but so far I'm impressed. And I effectively got a discount in that the Dash was worth more USD when I spent it than when I got it.
