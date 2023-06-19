Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Monday, June 19, 2023
"But Solar Power is INTERMITTENT!"
So is any kind of power delivered by a grid.
Home solar doesn't go out every time a tree falls on a line ten miles away.
Thomas L. Knapp
10:26 AM
