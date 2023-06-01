Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Should Tom Ascol Be Put to Death?
According to him
, if he has ever (among other things) worked between sundown on Friday and sundown on Saturday,
the answer is yes
.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
6:08 AM
