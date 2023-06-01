Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Thanks For Asking! -- 06/01/23
I stopped smoking a month ago yesterday and I'm still pretty crabby about it. But ask me anything (yes,
anything
) in the comment thread below this post, and I'll try not to bite your head off when I answer (in comments, or linked from comments)!
Thomas L. Knapp
5:32 AM
Thanks For Asking!
