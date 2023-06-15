I Try to Take the U2 Attitude ...

For one thing, one of my "day jobs" involves curating content from various authors at various locations. So I do try to keep up. But it's not always easy.
Which is why I'm loath to give up this blog at this location and on this platform after not quite 19 years in one place. If I suddenly decided to move to Substack, and then to Locals, and then maybe to Medium, how many of my readers would bother to try tracking me down just to keep up with me?
Yeah, I know I could keep posting annoying messages saying "I'm over here at [insert location] now." But that would be, well, annoying.
