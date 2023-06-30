Apropos of Nothing ...

Sent to me by my late mother (along with lots of family photos, etc.) when she moved into the nursing home. Because we lived in a small town, only one local restaurant offered this essential dish, so she sometimes just made it at home using this recipe, which I assume was clipped from the Lebanon Daily Record (where I got my start as a "straight news" journalist at 12, writing meeting reports for the "club notices" section on behalf of the Laclede County Beekeepers' Association).
It's good stuff. If you live in the benighted 90% or more of the United States where the dish is not available, the recipe should serve you well.
An easier alternative, when and if this sauce mix happens to be available at Amazon (not an affiliate link), is to just grab some cashews, some green onions, and your preferred store-bought chicken nuggets (I prefer these from Sam's Club -- again, not an affiliate link), heat up the nuggets, throw on the cashews and chopped onions, and toss the whole mess in some of the sauce. Back in the day, my mom tried a recipe based on McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, but pretty much everyone deemed that route unsatisfactory.
Another thing I've done, when I've had that sauce available, is go to a local Chinese restaurant and order one of their breaded/battered chicken dishes, "hold the sauce and veggies," then run it home and do the cashews/onions/sauce thing. Personally I thought the Sam's Club chicken came out bettter, though.
So yes, it is possible to have cashew chicken pretty much anywhere in America.
But it should be convenient to do so.
No comments:
Post a Comment