Well, It's a Slow News Day

I write three op-eds a week, and today is one of the days I normally write an op-ed, publish it to the web at the Garrison Center, and submit it to a crap ton of newspapers.
An op-ed has to fit into the "news cycle" in a particular way. It has to be something that people are going to still read a few days from now.
For the next few days, I expect there to be one, and only one, story people are really going to be that into -- the Prigozhin "mutiny"/"coup" in Russia.
And that story is changing by the hour. If I wrote something right now, the facts would be so different than they are now by the time a newspaper editor had time to look at it that it would be ... "old news," even though it would be an opinion piece.
Sometimes an op-ed writer can pull off the Nostradamus routine, figure out what's about to happen, and put out a piece that reads as "fresh" a couple of days later.
I'm definitely not equipped to play Nostradamus on the Internet with respect to events in Russia over the next 24-48 hours.
I guess I may write something up on another topic, knowing that it's probably not going to get much love from the newspapers.
Or I may wait until tomorrow and see if any kind of clarity is emerging in Russia that I can riff on.
"Developing."
