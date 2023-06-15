But I've been doing quite a bit of mowing lately, for two reasons:
- I have to, and
- I'm committed to logging at least 10,000 steps per day (planning to increase that soon), and mowing racks up the steps
Unfortunately, after less than four years (which is three years longer than I really expected it to last), my little battery-powered mower shit the bed on me today.
I don't think it's the battery. I don't know if I burned the motor up, or if I just have a frayed wire somewhere and it's reparable at little or no cost. I guess I'll ask my mechanic/friend to pull out his little electric tester hangamajigger and see if he can discern what the problem is.
But I guess it's time to start looking for a new one anyway. And this time I'll go with a cutting width of more than 16". I may even see if I can find a decent deal on a riding mower. Which would mess up the whole 10,000 steps a day thing, but reduce the annoyance of mowing.
No comments:
Post a Comment