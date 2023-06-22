When we last spoke, she'd been standing in line for more than an hour to get Stanislav Groff's autograph on a copy of the paper she wrote on his work back in her college days. She also saw Roland Griffiths speak this morning, and mentioned she was glad for him to be able to see such a huge gathering focused on psychedelic clinical research.
I'm glad that so many of the older people who were so willing, for so long, to be treated as pariahs to advance the study of psychedelics are finally getting their day in the sun. Should have been much sooner.
