Well, Folks, Looks Like We've Got a Podcast!

Here's the "soft launch" episode. More on why it's a link rather than an embed below.

My Opinion:

I thought it went pretty well. I like the "call in" format that allows me to easily talk with other people. In previous contexts, doing an interview with someone and then editing it into a podcast was kind of a pain in the ass. Callin gives me tools for editing right on my phone (maybe on my computer, too -- haven't tried that). The sound quality seems decent. Etc.

The "soft launch" episode did morph into more of a free-wheeling discussion with Joel Schlosberg and Paul Stanton than just an "ask me anything" bit. I was fine with that, but I'm going to have questions for y'all below that include it.

I'm calling this a success.

BUT: There doesn't seem to be any obvious functionality for just embedding the show (or individual episodes) here at the blog. That's something I'd like to have. It may be possible once the thing has syndicated to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify, though.

Your Opinions:

I'd love for you to sound off in the comments below this post, hopefully with the following questions in mind: