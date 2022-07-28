Feature Thought: Wordle Hints?

I play Wordle faithfully each morning (usually before 7am Eastern time -- but I have an Alexa reminder set for 8:15 am on the off chance I might get busy and forget).

I think I'm reasonably good at it. I occasionally fail one day, but I stopped counting my "streaks" the first time I hit 101 correct daily answers in a row.

I see that several web sites, including some pretty popular ones, publish a hint/answer column each day. I never have, do not, and don't plan to consult those columns because I'd rather fail than "cheat," but I can see why some people might find them helpful.

It seems like it would be easy to do myself -- maybe hand out the first letter and a clever teaser involving the meaning of the day's word -- and would probably drive some search engine traffic to the site.

But I'm interested in what my regular readers think of the idea. Interesting? Boring? Distracting? Waste of time? Let me know in comments.