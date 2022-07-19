Thanks For Asking! -- AMA Podcast Soft Launch





The usual Thanks For Asking! rules, as modified for doing it podcast-style, to get us started:





Ask me anything (yes, anything) in the comments below this post;

If you get your question in by Friday morning, 10am or so, I'll try to answer it on the podcast; BUT

This is also a "live call-in show." I'm hopeful that the Callin system allows me to let guests talk on the fly, as opposed to only being able to have scheduled/invited guests on. If that's the case, and you get on Callin, I'll be glad to take and answer your question live. So far as I can tell, the only way for me to figure out how the Callin system works is to actually use it, so I'll be learning at the same time as you.





Hopefully it will work the way I'd like it to work. If not, well, back to the drawing board.





Hopefully some people will be interested enough to make it worth doing. If not, well, back to the drawing board.





See ... er, hear ... you then!

All right folks, this thing is on for Friday at 11am Eastern Daylight Time, and I guess we'll see how it goes.