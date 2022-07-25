Some Recombobulations Here at KN@PPSTER

I've been thinking about how to schedule the KN@PPSTER: Thanks for Asking! podcast, and how to do so in tandem with the monthly Thanks For Asking! post/thread, which for years has appeared on the first day of each month.

Here's how I've decided to swing that:

The live podcast will happen on the first Friday of each month at 11am Eastern. The blog post / thread to gather questions for the podcast will go up on the preceding Monday (which will only be on the 1st if Friday happens to fall on the 5th).

Four days seems like a reasonable time frame for "pre-submitting" questions in writing. And of course you're free to just "call in" with your question instead of posting it on the blog if you'd rather do that. To be clear, it's also no problem if you want to post the question in writing and "call in" to discuss that question.





