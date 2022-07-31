A Trivial Pursuit

On a quick look at past stats, I see that I've only put up 50 or more posts in a single month eight times since I started this blog in 2004. The last time was in December of 2019.

So here's a 50th post for July, just to add to the count.

Yeah, it may seem like a trivial thing, but I'm into trivia.

My interest in blog traffic statistics and "search engine optimization" is usually desultory. Every once in a while I'll have a look at the "analytics" and run the blog through one or more of those "free analysis" sites, and perhaps make a change here and there.

How many people have visited KN@PPSTER?

I don't know.

I remember hitting one million views, and I think getting close to the two million mark, at some point prior to 2011, when "Google Blog Analytics" took over. The reports say I've had 2,835,250 views since then.

The monthly high point during that latter period was, for some reason I can't figure out, June of 2017, with 105,249 views. Mostly I seem to bumble along with 15-30k views per month.

The all-time most popular post during the Google Analytics era remains "Review: Micro Touch One Safety Razor versus Dollar Shave Club 4x," with 37.2k views. Of my top ten posts in the Google Analytics era, only five are even remotely connected to my primary passion, politics. The rest are reviews, listicles, etc.

I'll be interested to see if the daily Wordle hint posting has a noticeable impact on my stats. It's right in the muddle middle of the pack at the moment, but as it continues it might get more search engine mojo and returning daily visitors. I guess we'll see.