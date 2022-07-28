Nutrition/Supplement Question

Commenter dL often weighs in on these kinds of questions, and I've found his advice quite valuable. But he's not the only one who might have input. So:

L-Citrulline, yes or no?

Indications per the link above:

I've had persistent, seemingly medication-resistant, high blood pressure for years. I take amlodipine and lisinopril for it, but it still usually measures at least "borderline."

"borderline." I've had something that probably answers to the description "irritable bowel syndrome" since about the time I got home from the Gulf War in 1991.

While I'm theoretically not diabetic anymore, I assume that the associated vascular problems haven't gone away. Since I avoid getting wounded, I haven't noticed slow healing, necessarily, but that effect sounds like it couldn't hurt at any rate.

I'm not sure what constitutes "mild to moderate" erectile dysfunction. Since I'm getting older I don't really consider it unusual that Rover may not come running at full speed the instant he hears his name called. He still gets there eventually, maybe with not quite as much energy/enthusiasm. Is that ED at all? I honestly don't know.

Anyway, if you have used and/or have some kind of informed opinion on L-Citrulline, I'd appreciate the benefit of your thoughts.



