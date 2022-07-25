Another Plug, and an Aspirational Note





But even when he's not talking about me, he's usually talking about some interesting stuff. I don't always agree with his take (in fact, I sometimes vehemently disagree with his take, and his other sources are often sites I don't think well of).





And aspirationally, I'd like to produce a podcast that's as enjoyable to listen to as his.





That's unlikely. There's an old saying about people who have "a face made for radio," implying that they're not physically attractive enough to do television or film. My version, concerning myself, is that I have "a voice made for print." I don't like the sound of my own voice, and assume others don't like it that much either. Hyde has a smooth radio voice. I don't. That's a bar I probably will never get over.





But what I can try to do is make the presentation reasonably smooth (not full of coughs and "uhs" and dead air. So I'll be working on that.

This is far from the first time I've noticed and recommendedhere at. And yes, those notices/recommendations are very self-serving. While I personally keep track of the show on a daily basis, I'm most likely to tellabout it when Mr. Hyde mentions one of mycolumns on the day's show. Which is the case today.