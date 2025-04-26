Wisconsin Apparently Needs Better Bailiff Training

According to CNBC
, judge Hannah Dugan was abducted "on courthouse property" for the "crime" of having informed members of the ICE gang that they needed a real warrant rather than a fake warrant if they wanted to arrest someone there, afterward assisting their would-be victim in exiting the courthouse without encountering the gang's enforcers (unfortunately they did catch him outside).
If the bailiffs had done their jobs correctly, the thugs who came to a courthouse to kidnap a judge would have left in body bags, not with their target.
