Saturday, April 26, 2025

Wisconsin Apparently Needs Better Bailiff Training

According to CNBC, judge Hannah Dugan was abducted "on courthouse property" for the "crime" of having informed members of the ICE gang that they needed a real warrant rather than a fake warrant if they wanted to arrest someone there, afterward assisting their would-be victim in exiting the courthouse without encountering the gang's enforcers (unfortunately they did catch him outside).

If the bailiffs had done their jobs correctly, the thugs who came to a courthouse to kidnap a judge would have left in body bags, not with their target.
