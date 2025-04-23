Pages
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
I'm Shocked -- Shocked!
Not that Ron and Casey DeSantis are corrupt scumbags. That's been obvious pretty much from the start.
But it's at least a
little
shocking that
even Republican politicians are starting to mention it
.
Thomas L. Knapp
12:54 PM
