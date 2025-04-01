Pages
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Thanks For Asking! -- 04/01/25
It's April Fooling Around Time! Ask me anything in comments, I'll answer in (or linked from) comments.
Yes, you can create multiple Disqus accounts to ask really stupid questions, but please, for everyone's sake try to be at least as interesting as Roy D. Mercer.
Thomas L. Knapp
6:25 AM
Thanks For Asking!
