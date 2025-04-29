Pages
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
If You Thought Trump Was Going To Protect You From Bad Cops ...
... well, if you can read this, you're probably not dumb enough to have ever thought Trump was going to protect bad cops.
But either way,
Trump has now formally announced his intention to protect bad cops from you
.
And to use the military to up-arm and up-armor them even more, of course.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
8:48 AM
