Jealous Much?

But all the whining and grumbling and hostile mockery of the lady for going to space kinda pisses me off.
I mean, if you're too dumb to want to go to space, I get it.
But she didn't harm you in any way.
All she did was something you probably don't have the guts to do -- climb into a can on top of an explosive mix of 13,000 pounds of kerosene and 100,000 pounds of hydrogen peroxide and let someone light that candle under you, flinging you 62 miles into the air.
Get over yourselves.
