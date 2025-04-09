A Garden, Again

Of the various things I've grown in north Florida, most have either failed completely or proven to be a lot more trouble than they're worth. So I'm keeping it minimal and simple and going with two things that definitely come out well (cucumbers because Tamara likes them in salad, green onions because I use them in a number of ways), one thing that I think will do OK (romaine, because Liam and I are partial to caesar salads ... but I don't recall trying it before), and maybe one other thing that I've had at least some success with (small "cherry" tomatoes that are useful in a number of ways).
I've ordered the seeds for the first three and will try to get to a local garden center for tomato seedlings shortly.
I should probably be more ambitious, because I expect food prices to skyrocket and food abilities to become limited over the next year, initially because of Trump's idiot tariffs and then as harvest times hit because of Trump's idiot immigrant abduction program.
