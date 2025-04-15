Tuesday, April 15, 2025

One Thing I've Noticed About Writer's Block ...

... is that it tends to coincide with Tamara traveling. She's out of town this week.

That always throws my schedule out of whack, in part because particular "beats" of my day -- morning coffee talk, evening how was your day stuff, etc. -- go missing, in part because I pick up some household duties that aren't normally mine, etc.

Re-thinking the post title, it's not so much "writer's block" as "writer's uncertainty." I don't always run e.g. my Garrison Center columns past her eyes before publishing for help catching typos or other problems, but I always know I can do that, even if it means calling her at work and telling her to read an email with a column's text in it.

When "work" is a thousand miles away and mostly consists of meetings she can't take a quick break from, I can't do that. So I worry, which makes writing go more slowly and has me hitting "publish" on stuff without that safety blanket.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)