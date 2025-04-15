One Thing I've Noticed About Writer's Block ...

That always throws my schedule out of whack, in part because particular "beats" of my day -- morning coffee talk, evening how was your day stuff, etc. -- go missing, in part because I pick up some household duties that aren't normally mine, etc.
Re-thinking the post title, it's not so much "writer's block" as "writer's uncertainty." I don't always run e.g. my Garrison Center columns past her eyes before publishing for help catching typos or other problems, but I always know I can do that, even if it means calling her at work and telling her to read an email with a column's text in it.
When "work" is a thousand miles away and mostly consists of meetings she can't take a quick break from, I can't do that. So I worry, which makes writing go more slowly and has me hitting "publish" on stuff without that safety blanket.
