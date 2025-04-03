Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Not Even A Good Try
"I command you to maintain an arbitrary distance, mentioned nowhere in traffic laws, between your vehicle and mine! And by the way, it's not
my
job to keep
my
shit in
my
vehicle so that
my
shit doesn't damage
your
vehicle!"
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
10:39 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment