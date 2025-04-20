I Guess I Can Take Comfort ...

It's not terrible as flu -- or whatever it is -- goes, but annoying. I started feeling lousy yesterday -- runny nose, body aches, fatigue, scratchy throat, but no fever -- and didn't feel any better this morning. My Fitbit sleep score was "fair," but I didn't wake feeling rested.
Kinda sucks. I had planned on attending Easter sunrise service, but didn't feel well enough to (aside from which much of our church's congregation is older and/or immuno-compromised, and I wouldn't want to get anyone else sick.
At least I was able to justify not writing a weekend Garrison Center column. You know, holiday.
