Sunday, April 20, 2025

I Guess I Can Take Comfort ...

... that what seems to be a case of the flu isn't part of some kind of major outbreak in my area.

It's not terrible as flu -- or whatever it is -- goes, but annoying. I started feeling lousy yesterday -- runny nose, body aches, fatigue, scratchy throat, but no fever -- and didn't feel any better this morning. My Fitbit sleep score was "fair," but I didn't wake feeling rested.

Kinda sucks. I had planned on attending Easter sunrise service, but didn't feel well enough to (aside from which much of our church's congregation is older and/or immuno-compromised, and I wouldn't want to get anyone else sick.

At least I was able to justify not writing a weekend Garrison Center column. You know, holiday.
