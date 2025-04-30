These Guys Are Out Of My League On More Than Just Football

“I don’t want to offend anybody, I never understood the reason that somebody would want to wear Gucci, or some of these high-end brands,” Kelce told the New York Times. “It’s never appealed to me. I would much rather wear something that symbolized a blue-collar worker as opposed to a suit."Kelce clearly hinted at younger brother Travis' [s]penchant for wearing expensive clothing while making public appearances with billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift.
And I do agree with him on his opinion of Travis's clothing choices. Some time back, I went to look at a "trucker's hat," aka a baseball cap, Kelce The Younger was wearing in a photo I saw. IIRC, it was priced at $80. Yes, a baseball cap. Heck, maybe it's a quality baseball cap, but if they're charging more than $10-15 for it, it's very pricy IMO.
So I went to check out American Giant, the "made entirely in America" company Kelce The Younger just announced some kind of brand partnership with (pursuant to which he made the comments about "high-end brands").
Their t-shirts start at $40, and most of them are $55 and up. Polo and Henley style shirts seem to start at $100. Jeans, $175. Sweat shorts, $88. But their trucker hat is "only" $50, so I guess they're somewhat cheaper than Travis's speed.
OK, look, I'm a cheapskate. I admit it. I often shop for clothing at thrift stores and yard sales or, yeah, buy cheap stuff (until Trump's tariffs) at Temu. But I also buy some new clothing at such "high-end" outlets as Walmart, Rural King, and Sam's Club. I'm willing to go as much as $20 for a nice pair of jeans or $10-12 for a shirt I really want.
Jason Kelce v. Travis Kelce on clothing seems to be a difference of degree, with both of them located close to each other and far, far away from me. If I'm paying $100 for a shirt, it needs to be a Chiefs or Eagles jersey signed by Travis or Jason and maybe even game-worn. Which, yeah, I know is never going to happen.
I love both those guys. I love them on the football field (Jason almost made me an Eagles fan before retiring), I love their podcast, etc. But I have to suspec they're a little out of touch with what constitutes "high-end" clothing.
