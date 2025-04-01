One Of My Favorite Times Of Day To Ride A Motorcycle ...

In some places, it's also a fairly low-traffic time of day ... but not in my area. Lots of commuters are starting to filter into Gainesville from Archer, Levy County, etc. and there may also be school buses making frequent stops.
So while my ride out to Archer this morning to drop something at the post office was "full speed ahead," the ride back from Archer involved multiple slow-downs, lines at the only traffic light along the way that held people through two cycles instead of one, etc. But both directions made for nice, relaxing, enjoyable rides.
According to Fuelly, the Italica Bulldog 150 got 67.9 miles per gallon on its last tank of gas. Interesting, because the main usage on that tank consisted of a full-speed 40+ mile trip out past Bronson and back. I think the variator modification to get RPMs down at top speed may have changed the mileage equation from "better in town, worse in the country" to the other way around.
