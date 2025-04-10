A Hypothesis

While there's a possibility that he's an asset of a foreign adversary regime whose goal is to crater the US economy for that adversary regime's benefit, it seems like a very low-probability thing.
When I woke up this morning thinking about his latest flip-flop on tariffs, a third possibility suddenly occurred to me -- one that seems much more likely than the "foreign asset" idea and at least close to as likely as him just being a fucking idiot.
Hypothesis:
Trump has proxies buying, selling, shorting, etc. stocks and bonds based on inside knowledge of what he's about to do next, knocking down millions (at least) every time he "changes his mind."
That would track well with his scam artist history.
But also with his apparent idiocy, for which there's more immediately available evidence.
