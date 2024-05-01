When the Going Gets Weird, Libertarian National Convention Thread #6,312,971

A few days ago, the chair of the Libertarian National Committee issued a public invitation to both the POTUS and the former POTUS to do so.
No, I'm not claiming credit for that -- the chair of the LNC has me blocked on social media and I have no reason to believe that she cares what I think about anything.
Some people are pretty upset about this. I'm not, for various reasons.
One of those reasons is that if Trump is busy talking to a bunch of people who don't like him, don't support him, won't donate to him, and won't vote for him, he won't be busy talking to a bunch of people who MIGHT like him, MIGHT support him, MIGHT donate to him, and MIGHT vote for him.
Another is that if it turns out that a substantial portion of delegates fall into that latter category, that will out them and I'll know the Libertarian Party won't, for the foreseeable future, serve any useful purpose.
