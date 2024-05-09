Teh Krazy Just Isn't Stopping ...

Now we've got an also-ran snake oil salesman whose 15 minutes expired months ago invited to the Libertarian National Convention.
I ... can't ... even.
Maybe we'll also get Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney and Tulsi Gabbard and Rosie O'Donnell and Whoopie Goldberg and one of those guys with a squeegee who wants to talk about Jesus and aliens while he cleans your windshield at a stoplight.
This, however, looks like fun. If you're going to be in DC, I hope to run into you there.
