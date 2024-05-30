Gender Identity Isn't The Issue. Parental Rights and Medical Freedom Are The Issues.

I keep asking for evidence to support that belief. The range of responses runs from silence at one end to "evidence" that supports no such claims at the other end.
So far as I can tell, Mr. Oliver's position is that parents advised by doctors, rather than politicians, should hold the power to make decisions relating to medical care for their minor children. If I see evidence to the contrary, I'll point that evidence out.
Of course, some libertarians don't find the actual position (as best I can discern it) persuasive because REASONS. If you told those libertarians that politicians should be in charge of what vaccines their kids get, or whether they can use e.g. ivermectin to treat their kids' COVID-19 infections, etc., they'd call you an authoritarian. And they'd be right.
This issue is no different than those other issues.
Either you as a parent are entitled to make medical decisions on behalf of your minor children, or that's the business of every politician who wants to please certain voters. Pick a side.
