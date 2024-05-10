Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Friday, May 10, 2024
Disturbing ...
So I'm looking at straight razors. I've been considering buying one for some time. I actually
have
one, but it's probably about 100 years old and was originally my great-grandfather's.
This one
(not an affiliate link) is interesting, but not really positively reviewed). Perhaps because of this in the description?
The blade is sharp. Be careful when using it to prevent children from touching each other.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
7:01 PM
