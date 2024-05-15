It's Not Very Often I Get to Say Something Nice about Biden OR Trump, Let Alone Biden AND Trump ...

President Biden and former President Trump dealt a major blow to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Wednesday, calling into question the usefulness of the organization moving forward.Biden’s campaign informed the commission it would work directly with news organizations to arrange two debates this summer with Trump, who quickly accepted his rival’s proposal.The development raised the possibility that the commission, which has handled presidential debates each cycle dating back to 1988, may fade into irrelevance after 2024.
I'm not sure that whatever replaces the CPD will be any better about including non-duopoly candidates, but it isn't likely to be any worse. Great job, guys.
