Necessary ...

Update: I was finally able to upload the pic to my web host instead of hot-linking it from here. That's me, wearing my delegate button, with the "Oklahoma" delegation sign behind me. I decided to use it as the photo in my latest Garrison Center column.
True story: At the end of the first day of the convention, I got to my room and one button was missing from my collection. Guess which one? I transferred my buttons to my lanyard (so I didn't have to move them every time I changed clothes), and added a bunch, especially darkly colored ones. Nobody tried to inspect me for a button, ever. And having a button, the opinion of some notwithstanding, was not a requirement to be a delegate. I was properly registered, properly credentialed, and properly seated (with a kick-ass delegation, Oklahoma's).
