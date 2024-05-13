Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Monday, May 13, 2024
Just Got Back From An Eye Exam ...
... and my ocular pressure, which has been in the "high normal" range for nearly two decades, is down a little.
I don't need three guesses to figure out the most likely reason (I'm also sleeping better and experiencing less rotator cuff pain).
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
2:26 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment