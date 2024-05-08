I Already Have Several Hats ...

However, @OldSuperManCat thinks that fezzes are required attire for the Trump campaign rally portion of the at-the-convention events.
Wearing fez hats for Trump and RFK Jr. The fez hats are a must.— OldSuperManDadWithACat (@OldSuperManCat) May 7, 2024
I'm still not sure why.
However, in the interest of contributing to party unity, I've agreed to wear one fez, and give five away to other attendees, if anyone cares to pay for them (they're available for shipment directly to me from my Amazon Wish List).
I'm holding space in my luggage for them, but only for a limited time.
Here's one of the hats I'll be rocking regardless:
