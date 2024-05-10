I Am An Early Packer

I've also measured the suitcase I plan to take to make sure it meets the particular airline's size specifications. It does.
I've got most of the other clothing selected, and will make sure it all gets washed, etc. before I start packing, which will probably be next weekend. I've got a cheap pair of day-glo orange trunks on the way, as I hear the hotel has two pools. Jeans, old dad cargo shorts, t-shirts, red paisley blazer, etc. Beatle boots and my zero-drop barefoot shoes will be going. Other than my red NO PARTICULAR ORDER cap, I'm still mulling the hat situation.*
I need to pick up a 1.5 liter bottle of Old Crow for a joyous resumption of the Biennial Attempted Alcohol Poisoning of the Hogarth event.
I'll probably start packing no later than next weekend. And, inevitably, I will remember something I missed at the last minute. Or forget that thing.
There's talk of a tattoo party, with everyone who wants one getting a commemorative design, and then maybe doing that for EVERY convention. Here's my first draft offering, designed using Free Tattoo Generator (not an affiliate link):
* If you want to see six Libertarians wearing red fezzes on C-SPAN, I am willing to be one of those Libertarians and to give away five more, if anyone wants to buy the package of six on my Amazon Wish List. No biggie either way, but that will need to be soon if at all, so that when I pack I leave room for them.
