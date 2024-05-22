I'm Starting to Feel Some Trepidation

I just came in from finishing mowing the yard so that it's not overgrown by the time I get back from DC next Monday.
Except for a spare pair of eyeglasses and a phone charger, I seem to be pretty much packed for departure tomorrow morning. Got my suit back from the dry cleaner last night.
I've already written my Thursday Garrison Center column.
I'll be going everything nine million times today.
And then tomorrow morning, I'll no doubt realize that I forgot something REALLY important.
Hopefully before I leave the house.
No comments:
Post a Comment