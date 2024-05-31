Friday, May 31, 2024

Post-Convention Note #3

I've never been to a Libertarian National Convention where there weren't "winners" and "losers." And at most Libertarian National Conventions, the results are very mixed such that most "winners" are also "losers" and vice versa.

This convention was no exception.

For example, the Mises Caucus slate saw its endorsed chair and secretary candidates re-elected, but lost in the races for vice-chair and treasurer; it did well in regional LNC representative races and, I'm pretty sure, swept the at-large seats; and its chosen presidential candidate lost in a nail-biter after the guy it thought it had a deal with endorsed his opponent and took the VP slot.

Delegates who were generally "anti-Mises" managed to get a couple of officers and maybe a couple of regional reps elected, and got a non-Mises presidential ticket.

Naturally, some people on both those putative sides are bitter for various reasons. I feel their pain. But, as the man said, politics ain't beanbag. So, Public Service Announcement:



