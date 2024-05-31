Post-Convention Note #3

This convention was no exception.
For example, the Mises Caucus slate saw its endorsed chair and secretary candidates re-elected, but lost in the races for vice-chair and treasurer; it did well in regional LNC representative races and, I'm pretty sure, swept the at-large seats; and its chosen presidential candidate lost in a nail-biter after the guy it thought it had a deal with endorsed his opponent and took the VP slot.
Delegates who were generally "anti-Mises" managed to get a couple of officers and maybe a couple of regional reps elected, and got a non-Mises presidential ticket.
Naturally, some people on both those putative sides are bitter for various reasons. I feel their pain. But, as the man said, politics ain't beanbag. So, Public Service Announcement:
