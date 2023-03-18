The People Have Spoken!

It's pretty obvious to me that most people who answer the poll pay no attention to it whatsoever. The first choice almost always gets at least 60-70% support, no matter how perverse it is. A typical result would look like this:
Q: Are you alive?
No -- 71%
Yes -- 29%
But this morning the difference was stark enough to be probably impart some information:
Q: What's the acceptable sandwich term?
Grilled cheese -- 92%
Toasted cheese -- 8%
Which tells me that ~8% of respondents automatically choose the second answer, no matter how perverse.
WTF is this "toasted cheese" nonsense? I don't ever remember hearing it until the last couple of years. Is it some weird regionalism that only recently crept out of its home area?
It's "grilled cheese," dammit, and anyone who claims otherwise should be imprisoned without charge, trial, or appeal, and with nothing but grilled cheese sandwiches to eat, until they confess their sin, repudiate their vocabulary offenses, and start using the correct nomenclature.
